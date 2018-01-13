Doucoure handball goal re-ignites VAR debate

Abdoulaye Doucoure’s stoppage time ‘goal’ for Watford against Southampton left fans fuming on Saturday after the midfielder blatantly used his hand to knock the ball into the net.

The goal, which gave the Hornets a point in a 2-2 draw, could prove crucial at the end of the season as it denied the struggling Saints two much-needed points.

Afterwards fans and pundits debated the incident, with many commenting that such incidents reinforced the need for Video Assistant Referees (VAR).

It’s 2018. Doucoure has just equalised for Watford with his hand in the 90th minute, denying Southampton 3pts. There are still adult humans who think VAR is a problem. — North Bank Nadim (@NorthBankNadim) January 13, 2018

Seriously, if one incident this season shows why we need VAR it's the Doucoure goal for Watford in the 90th minute. Absolutely blatant handball and it could cost #SaintsFC's manager his job & it did cost Southampton a priceless 3 points. — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) January 13, 2018

Just seen replay of the Watford equaliser and Doucoure definately puts the ball in with his hand….that is what VAR will sort out in the future — Ian Abrahams (Moose) (@BroadcastMoose) January 13, 2018

Although some fans argued that it was unintentional.

Know that #WatfordFC got lucky with the Doucoure handball, but it is worth noting that header was missed & hand was naturally up there and was hit, especially for extra protection with oncoming keeper. Not quite as nailed on as many are making out I think. — Adam Leventhal (@AdamLeventhal) January 13, 2018

Can't believe Doucoure is being called a cheat for his goal. Yes it's obviously hand ball and shouldn't have stood but watching it back it's no way intentional #watfordfc — Daniel Hills (@hillsy52) January 13, 2018

Others argued that the Watford star should be banned as he purposely deceived the officials.

If we are introducing bans for diving then surley Doucoure should receive a three match ban for his blatant handball and deceiving an official🤷🏽‍♂️🤷🏽‍♂️ — Don Hutchison (@donhutch4) January 13, 2018

Does Doucoure handballing it into the net qualify as 'successfully decieving the ref'? — BolasieOnTheBreak (@FinKitch) January 13, 2018

If there are retrospective bans for gaining an advantage from diving will Doucoure face a ban for the handball? — all4divisions (@all4divisions) January 13, 2018

It’ll be interesting to see if Doucoure is charged with ‘deceiving the officials’ after his equaliser for Watford. It was handball. Why not? It’s deception. — Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) January 13, 2018

Doucoure shocking goal clearly shows it is time for VAR! This would have been fixed in 10 seconds! Absolute disgrace!!! #bbcfootball — Matt Townend (@MJTownend83) January 13, 2018

The controversial strike also brought out the top pun game of some fans.

Respect to Doucoure today for taking matters into his own hands. #WatfordFC https://t.co/WNXRjtF7ip — WatfordWaffler (@watfordwaffler) January 13, 2018

Abdoulaye Doucoure had a massive hand in getting a point today imo — Ethan (@WilIHughes) January 13, 2018

Cannot believe we are still 10th. Doucoure punching above his weight there!!😂😂#Watfordfc — CliveG (@gemstudio57) January 13, 2018

