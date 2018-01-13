Premier League

Doucoure handball goal re-ignites VAR debate

Abdoulaye Doucoure’s stoppage time ‘goal’ for Watford against Southampton left fans fuming on Saturday after the midfielder blatantly used his hand to knock the ball into the net.

The goal, which gave the Hornets a point in a 2-2 draw, could prove crucial at the end of the season as it denied the struggling Saints two much-needed points.

Afterwards fans and pundits debated the incident, with many commenting that such incidents reinforced the need for Video Assistant Referees (VAR).

Although some fans argued that it was unintentional.

Others argued that the Watford star should be banned as he purposely deceived the officials.

The controversial strike also brought out the top pun game of some fans.

