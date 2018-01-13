Lanzini shines as Hammers thump Terriers

David Moyes recorded his 200th win as a Premier League manager as West Ham beat Huddersfield 4-1 at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday.

Huddersfield Town 1 West Ham United 4

Noble capitalises on defensive mix-up

Lolley equalises just before half-time

Arnautovic gives Hammers the lead

Lanzini double seals all three points

Match Summary

The two teams went into the break tied at 1-1 after Joe Lolley cancelled out Mark Noble’s 25th-minute opener for Moyes’ side, who turned on the gas in the second half with three unanswered goals.

Marko Arnautovic restored the Irons’ lead just 11 seconds after the restart before a brace from Manuel Lanzini sealed victory, which lifted them up to 11th in the table, five points clear of the drop zone.

Full Report

The hosts made the better start without creating an early openings, which allowed the capital club to slowly grow into the game.

David Wagner’s men hadn’t put a foot wrong until Jonas Lossl’s short goal-kick put Lolley under pressure on 25 minutes, with Arnautovic stealing possession and setting up Noble to slot home at the near post and register his 50th career goal.

The Terries took a while to respond, but they finally threatened on 38 minutes from a corner that Christopher Schindler flicked over the target at the near post, before Lolley drew them level two minutes later.

The midfielder made amends for his earlier mistake as he received the ball out on the right from Aaron Mooy and cut inside past Noble to curl a left-footed shot into the bottom-left corner of the net.

Wagner would have been happy to go into the break all-square, but his half-time plans were quickly torn up as the visitors went ahead just seconds after kick-off. A long ball forward from Angelo Ogbonna was flicked on by Cheikhou Kouyate for Arnautovic, who hooked the ball over Tommy Smith and fired past Lossl from inside the box.

Mooy made a goalline clearance to prevent Kouyate from converting Ogbonna’s downward header on 52 minutes, while Laurent Depoitre threatened at the other end moments later with a header that cleared the crossbar from Rajiv van La Parra’s cross on the right.

But the east Londoners struck again on 56 minutes following good interplay between Pedro Obiang, Kouyate and Arnautovic, the latter who played in Lanzini to lash a shot across Lossl into the back of the net.

Arnautovic and Lanzini combined for the Hammers’ fourth goal five minutes later, with the Austrian launching a counter as he spun Schindler and surged his way into the box before Lanzini took over to blast a shot into the roof of the net.

The West Yorkshire outfit almost pulled one back 16 minutes from time when Alex Pritchard’s free-kick deflected off Jonathan Hogg and forced Adrian into a superb save, with James Collins reacting quickest to clear the danger.