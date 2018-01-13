Kane makes history in emphatic Spurs win

Harry Kane continued to rewrite the history books as his brace helped Tottenham cruise to a comfortable 4-0 win over Everton at Wembley on Saturday.

Tottenham 4 Everton 0

Rooney goal ruled offside

Son gives Spurs lead soon after

Kane bags second-half brace

Eriksen seals victory late on

Match Summary

Mauricio Pochettino’s side controlled the match, with Son Heung-Min opening the scoring midway through the first half before Kane’s second-half brace saw him break Teddy Sheringham’s club record of 97 Premier League goals by one.

Christian Eriksen capped off a fine team move late on to wrap up victory, which saw fifth-placed Spurs go level on 44 points with Liverpool in fourth.

Full Report

In a strange game that ebbed and flowed, Wayne Rooney had the first chance after a quiet opening, with the striker latching onto a long kick from Jordan Pickford and dragging a left-footed shot wide of the right post from inside the area on 16 minutes.

Rooney had the ball in the back of the net six minutes later when he headed home Cenk Tosun’s flick at close range, but the offside flag cut short his celebrations.

Spurs responded as Kane tested Pickford with a first-time shot from Moussa Dembele’s through-ball on 24 minutes, before they took the lead two minutes later. Serge Aurier was played into space on the right and his low cross into the six-yard box was tapped home by Son.

Tosun was unable to guide his header on target in the 32nd minute after getting on the end of Jonjoe Kenny’s cross from the right following good work by Yannick Bolasie initially.

But there was no further action in the remaining 13 minutes as the hosts went into the break a goal to the good, which quickly became two after the restart.

Son was the architect as he went past Kenny to surge down the left flank before eluding Mason Holgate and crossing for Kane to net from close range on 47 minutes.

Dele Alli failed to hit the target five minutes later after combining with Son and firing into the side-netting from inside the area on the left, while Kane managed to test Pickford on 55 minutes with a strike from range that was parried away.

The impressive Son was denied by the woodwork three minutes later when Kane’s diagonal pass found him in space on the right, with the midfielder cutting inside and firing against the left post from 20 yards out.

It hardly mattered, however, as Kane extended Spurs’ lead moments later with a close-range finish over Pickford from Eric Dier’s precise pass into the box.

Pickford kept the scoreline down with a double save on 77 minutes to deny first Son, who shifted the ball to his right from inside the box on the left, before Alli sent the rebound straight at the keeper.

But the Toffees were cut to ribbons four minutes later as Aurier, Son and Alli all combined with one-touch passing to set up Eriksen, who drilled a first-time shot past Pickford from Alli’s deft flick.