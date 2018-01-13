Joselu denies struggling Swans three points

Newcastle came from a goal down to earn a 1-1 draw with basement Swansea in their Premier League clash at St James’ Park on Saturday.

Newcastle United 1 Swansea City 1

Ayew opens the scoring

Joselu nets equaliser

Swans remain rock-bottom

Match Summary

In what could be considered a relegation six-pointer, the game went into the break at 0-0.

However, Jordan Ayew gave the visiting fans something to shout about when he opened the scoring on the hour mark. But the Swans’ lead lasted just eight minutes as Joselu found the equaliser for the Magpies.

FULL TIME Newcastle United 1-1 Swansea City It finishes all square at St. James' Park, with substitute Joselu cancelling out Jordan Ayew's opener. Reaction to come at https://t.co/iDkcawZlBb. #NUFC pic.twitter.com/L3YOqzJbtt — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 13, 2018

Full Report

With the Toon coming into the home fixture in 13th place but holding a winless run stretching to six games at St James Park, Carlos Carvalhal’s side arrived with a real sense of optimism they could achieve a result.

Christian Atsu was the liveliest player on the pitch in an otherwise dull first half, but the Ghana winger was guilty of not converting the half-chances that fell to him before the half-hour mark.

There was drama before half-time, though, as Mohamed Diame looked to have prevented the ball from crossing the goalline with his arm and Dwight Gayle thought he opened the scoring at the other end shortly after.

However, it was ruled offside, much to the dismay of the home supporters.

Gayle came close again five minutes into the second half, but his fizzing effort from 25 yards out flew just wide of the post.

A dull and uninspired fixture eventually found an opening goal on the hour mark with Ayew following up a rebound from his own headed effort.

But just eight minutes later, on-loan Stoke forward Joselu equalised as his low shot went through the legs of Alfie Mawson.

The point was not enough to lift the Swans off the foot of the table, while the Magpies dropped to 15th due to other results.