Pardew picks up first Baggies win

West Brom recorded their first win since August after running out convincing 2-0 victors against Brighton at the Hawthorns on Saturday.

Evans gives Baggies an early lead

Pardew’s side create better chances

Dawson header extends their lead

Rondon misses two late opportunities

Match Summary

The Baggies got off to a flying start when Jonny Evans headed them in front after four minutes, and Craig Dawson sealed a first victory at the helm for Alan Pardew early in the second half.

Full Report

The game got off to a frenetic start as the visitors signalled their intentions in the second minute when Jose Izquierdo cut inside from the left and curled a low shot just wide of the far post.

But the home fans were celebrating only two minutes later when Evans stole in at the back post to head home Jay Rodriguez’s flick-on from a corner.

The Baggies went close again from another corner on 10 minutes as Dawson directed a free header well wide of the near post, while Matt Phillips wasted a promising counter-attack seven minutes later with a hopeful long-range shot that missed the target.

Glenn Murray was involved at both ends of the pitch either side of the half-hour mark as he volleyed over on the rebound after his initial shot from just outside the box had been blocked, before the striker appeared to block Phillips’ strike with his arm inside the area, but survived appeals for a penalty.

Dawson made a brilliant block to thwart Lewis Dunk inside the box on 38 minutes, while Ben Foster had to be alert to keep out Davy Propper’s delivery into the area moments later with Murray just unable to make contact on the stretch.

Matt Ryan was called into action on 41 minutes to deny Dawson from a narrow angle after Salomon Rondon played him in on the right, and he had a more routine save to make two minutes later from the Venezuelan’s tame long-range shot.

Pascal Gross failed to hit the target in the final minute of the half after being teed up by Murray outside the area on the left, while Rodriguez fired a low shot just wide of the left post from 19 yards out on 51 minutes having checked back onto his right foot to make space for himself.

After Bruno stung Foster’s palms with a swerving strike from long range two minutes later, the hosts struck again from a corner as Dawson’s downward header beat Anthony Knockaert on the line in the 55th minute.

Knockaert wasted a glorious chance to get Albion back into the contest on 67 minute as he blasted a shot high into the stand behind the goal after being teed up by Murray, while Rondon should perhaps have done better when he fired into the side-netting two minutes later after being played in on goal by Gareth Barry.

Rondon missed another couple of late chances as he dragged a shot wide of the left post from 19 yards out after showing quick feet to create an opening, before lashing an effort just over the crossbar from an angle on the right in stoppage time.