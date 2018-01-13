Below-par Blues held by Leicester

Chelsea were second best against 10-man Leicester at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, but managed to at least claim a point from a 0-0 draw.

Chelsea 0 Leicester City 0

Chilwell sent off in the 68th minute

Second successive league draw for Blues

Their seven-match winning run at home ends

Match Summary

The Foxes were superb throughout the first half and had Antonio Conte’s side on the back foot for the majority of the time, without creating many clear openings on goal.

They continued to enjoy the upper-hand after the restart, but had to soak up some pressure for the final 20 minutes after going a man down.

Full Report

The visitors were full of life in the early stages of the game and had three good chances in the opening 10 minutes as Shinji Okazaki poked the ball wide at the near post after Ben Chilwell’s cross, before Vardy flicked an effort into the side-netting and missed the target with another chance.

It was an open end-to-end encounter but it was Claude Puel’s men who were posing the bigger threat and it took a superb reflex save from Thibaut Courtois to keep out Wilfred N’didi’s 14th-minute header.

Leicester keeper Kasper Schmeichel then did well to keep out a low angled drive from Cesc Fabregas, but the Foxes were soon on the attack again as Riyad Mahrez had a shot blocked and then fired another into the stands.

Schmeichel tipped another Fabregas effort over the bar before half-time, but it was certainly the 2015/16 league champions who enjoyed the better of the opening half in London and should really have been ahead at the break.

They continued with their momentum after the break as the Blues defence was again called into working overtime to keep their goal intact.

Mahrez thought he had should have had a 55th-minute penalty after he tangled with Andreas Christensen, on for the injured Gary Cahill, although referee Mike Jones seemed to have made the right call to turn down the Algerian’s appeal.

Mahrez then had a shot deflected against Christensen and inches wide of the upright with Courtois stranded.

The marauding Foxes, however, suffered a setback 25 minutes from time when Chilwell was given his marching orders after picking up a second yellow card for a miss-timed challenge on Victor Moses.

This enable the hosts to finally gain a hold of the contest, but they struggled to open up Leicester as Tiemoue Bakayoko skied a 78th-minute shot before Pedro fired a tame effort at goal seven minutes later.

The Blues enjoyed all of the play in the closing minutes as the Foxes found themselves camped around their own box. But apart from a free-kick from Marcos Alonso which Schmeichel kept out with a good save, the west Londoners never really looked likely to snatch a late victory, which would have been very unfair on Leicester.