Preview: Liverpool v Manchester City

Liverpool could go some way to reigniting the Premier League title chase with a victory over runaway leaders Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday.

Premier League

Date: 14 January 2018

Match Day 23

Kick-off: 18H00 local time

Venue: Anfield

Referee: A. Marriner

Assistants: S. Ledger, R. West

Fourth official: M. Dean

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Liverpool 159 75 41 43

Manchester City 159 43 41 75

Previous encounter:

Manchester City 5-0 Liverpool 09/09/17 (Premier League)

Manchester City goalscorers: S. Aguero (24'), G. Jesus (45', 53'), L. Sane (77, 90')

Players to watch:

It has been Sergio Auguero's time to shine of late, with four goals in City's last three games to take his tally for the season to 13, from 17 matches. He also scored the opening goal the last time these two sides faced each other.

There is more pressure on Liverpool's Fab 'Three' of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino following the loss of Barcelona man Philippe Coutinho, but that should only motivate the likes of Adam Lallana, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Danny Ings to step up to try and replace the impact made by the Brazilian.

Team form and manager quotes:

In fourth place on 44 points, the Reds are three points behind Manchester United in second, but 18 adrift of Premier League leaders Manchester City.

They come into this game unbeaten in 17 matches, with four successive wins, over Swansea, Leicester, Burnley, and most recently against Everton in the FA Cup.

Runaway league leaders, City, remain unbeaten all season, only losing a dead-rubber Champions League tie, while also drawing with Crystal Palace, and come into this tie after beating Watford, Burnley, and Bristol City 2-1 in the League Cup.

Ahead of the match, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said that he wouldn't replace Coutinho just for the sake of spending money.

He told the club's official website: "If we do something then it needs to be right decision, we don’t have to replace him – what we have to do is step up.

"We will have 11 players and we’ve played fantastic football without Phil. I don’t want to sound disrespectful because I really liked him; he was five years here and since I came in he was always in the dressing room. You miss a person and if you don’t miss them then something would have been wrong in the time you were together. I am sure he will miss us – maybe he doesn’t realise in the moment when everything is new there – but it’s 100 per cent clear."

City manager Pep Guardiola said that despite his side doing well so far this season, they still have some big teams to face.

He explained: "Of course if you want to achieve something that’s good and win titles you have to win these kind of games.

"This season we were able to do that but we still have to go to Anfield, to Tottenham – there are still lots of games to play.

"But Liverpool is such an important game, to realise again if we are able to do big things in this season, in important stages, in the Champions League.

"They are playing at Anfield – I’m not expecting a team that will wait for what is happening – I’m pretty sure he will try and make his own game and I think it will be a good game."

Team news:

Mohamed Salah sat out the past two matches against Burnley and Everton with a groin injury, but is fit to play this weekend.

Jordan Henderson (hamstring), Alberto Moreno (ankle) and Daniel Sturridge (muscle) all remain out with their respective injuries.

Rhian Brewster will be assessed after landing awkwardly in the U23s’ 3-2 defeat to Manchester City on Friday.

For City, Gabriel Jesus (knee) is close to his comeback from injury but Captain Vincent Kompany remains out.