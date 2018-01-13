Wenger: Ozil could still stay, but Sanchez will go

Arsene Wenger believes Mesut Ozil could still stay at Arsenal, but has publicly confirmed that he expects Alexis Sanchez to leave the Emirates.

The Arsenal contracts of both Ozil and Sanchez expire at the end of the season, with Manchester United and Manchester City vying to land the latter this month.

After months of avoiding questions over Sanchez’s future, Wenger has finally admitted that the Chilean will leave the Gunners.

But Wenger hasn’t given up hope of Ozil extending his stay with the club.

Wenger said: “It looks like Sanchez will not extend his contract.

“There is still an opportunity for him [Ozil] to stay. Very much so.

“These guys want to win, and they want to make money as well. Incidentally he’s won trophies with us. So he wants to fight as well for the Premier League.”

Wenger also confirmed that he has no intention of leaving himself, amidst continuing question marks over his own position.

Ex-Chelsea and FC Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti was linked with taking charge at Arsenal this week. But Wenger expects to stay until at least until 2019, when his current deal expires.

He added: “My contract clarifies that [he will still be in charge next season]. Did I ever walk away? Never. Why should I change?”