Huddersfield complete £14m midfielder signing

Huddersfield have splashed out £14million to bring in former Tottenham midfielder Alex Pritchard from Championship side Norwich City.

The 24-year-old only moved to Norwich 18 months ago in an £8m deal and scored eight goals in 43 appearances for the Canaries, before injury disrupted his start to this season.

The Terriers have now secured Pritchard’s return to the Premier League and he could make his debut in this weekend’s relegation showdown against West Ham.

Head coach David Wagner said: “I’m very happy to be able to welcome Alex to Huddersfield Town.

“He is exactly the type of player that we like to work with at this club. Alex is a young British player who arrives as one of the top performers in the Championship and with a desire to prove himself in the Premier League.

“Now we will work hard with him to give him every possibility of being a success for us in the top division.”