Everton confirm talks for Arsenal’s Walcott

Sam Allardyce has confirmed that Everton are in discussions with Arsenal over signing England international Theo Walcott.

Walcott has been limited to just 47 minutes of Premier League action this season, with Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger predominantly using the 28-year-old in the Europa League.

Wenger has told the long-serving forward that he wants to keep him at the Emirates, with another 18 months to run on his contract.

But Everton are hoping to persuade Walcott to move to Goodison Park and have opened negotiations with Arsenal.

Manager Allardyce said: “If it’s possible to be over the line I’d be delighted. It’s not imminent but negotiations are ongoing.

“He’s scored 100 goals for Arsenal from wide positions. His pace is a key strength which we lack. To add goals would be very important for me. And he’s only 28.

“If that can be sorted out it would be a great addition from an attacking point of view. I don’t think there’s a chance of a loan.

“I don’t get optimistic otherwise I get disappointed. I’ll be very excited and enthused when someone, even if it’s not Theo, has signed on the dotted line.”