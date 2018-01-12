Wenger: Nothing is decided on Sanchez

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger insisted on Friday that he could not provide any concrete info on the future of Alexis Sanchez.

While the Frenchman did not confirm that the Chilean forward was on his way at the Emirates, he did not deny it either, admitting that nothing was decided “one way or another”.

Sanchez’s current Arsenal deal expires at the end of the season, putting the club at risk of losing him on a free transfer.

Reports suggest that both Manchester clubs are interested in acquiring Sanchez, and have entered into a bidding war over his services, but Wenger denied any knowledge of that.

Sanchez has long been linked with Manchester City, but on Thursday several sources claimed that Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United were also now interested.

Asked whether United had joined the chase for Sanchez, Wenger said: “I cannot tell you much more at the moment about the situation.

“Nothing is really concrete.

A journalist then suggested that Wenger’s answers seemed to suggest there was some truth to the rumours, he replied: “You [the media] conclude that.

“It’s not that I don’t want to inform you. I don’t want to give you wrong information. At the moment, nothing is decided one way or another.

“A bidding war is always beneficial to the club who can take advantage of it but we are not in that.

“I maintain what I said. many times, that normally he should stay here until the end of the season, but we will see.”

Asked if it was possible to find a replacement for Sanchez, Wenger added: “Replaceable in the way, do we find exactly the same player? Certainly not.

“But there is always a way, to find a different balance.

“Sanchez is an exceptional football player, a world-class player and, if that happens [he is sold], we have to find a different balance in the team.”