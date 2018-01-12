Preview: Chelsea v Leicester City

Chelsea’s focus returns to the Premier League on Saturday for a potentially tricky encounter when Leicester City visit Stamford Bridge.

Premier League

13 January 2018

Kick-off 17:00 CET

Venue: Stamford Bridge

Referee: M. Jones

Assistants: S. Beck, M. Scholes

Fourth official: L. Mason

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Chelsea 82 41 23 18

Leicester 82 18 23 41

Time for training at Cobham! 🤙 pic.twitter.com/s43fO5VUFz — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 12, 2018

Previous encounter:

Leicester 1-2 Chelsea 4/01/2018 (Copa del Rey)

Leicester goalscorer: J. Vardy (PG 62’)

Chelsea goalscorers: A. Morata (41’), N. Kante (50’)

Players to watch:

Jamie Vardy struck in the previous match between these two sides and, after sitting out against his former club Fleetwood Town, the No.9 will be fresh to run relentlessly at the home defence.

Alvaro Morata is now under a bit of pressure. The Spanish striker made a blistering start to his Premier League career, but the goals have dried up of late. The former Real Madrid and Juventus forward has been unable to tuck away opportunities of late, and needs to get back to his best.

Team form and quotes:

The Blues have faced Arsenal twice in recent weeks, drawing 2-2 in the Premier League last week and 0-0 in the League Cup on Wednesday, while they were also held to a goalless draw by Norwich City in the FA Cup last weekend.

Antonio Conte’s side sit third in the standings after going unbeaten in their last six matches, although that stalemate against the Gunners saw them lose second place to Manchester United, who hold a one-point lead over the Blues.

The Foxes beat Huddersfield 3-0 in their latest league encounter, but had gone four matches without a win prior to that, losing three of them. Manager Claude Puel chose to rest some of his more important players for last weekend’s FA Cup stalemate against Fleetwood Town, most likely with one eye on their visit to the Bridge.

"We know Chelsea, they are champions," Puel said. "They play at home and they have a lot of solutions to play with a number of quality players.

"We must play with a good ambition and good play at the front. It will be a good challenge for us to try and play for a result.

"In games against great teams, we have always had good solutions. We try to score but also to continue to play after scoring and keep a good ambition in our play.

"We can cause them problems and we have great players also and quality in our squad."

On Thursday Night Live, @MattElliott01 and @Gerry_Taggart shared their Stamford Bridge memories ahead of #CheLei Listen to the full show here ➡️ https://t.co/Ao6sqDPSJN pic.twitter.com/ZoZipCe80i — Leicester City (@LCFC) January 12, 2018

Team news:

In team news, Puel revealed that Vardy "has trained well this week and he’s available for the game", but the defensive duo of Wes Morgan and Danny Simpson are both expected to miss out.

Chelsea have no fresh injury concerns and a full squad to choose from, with the exception being new signing Ross Barkley, who is currently ruled out due to a lack of fitness, so won’t be making his Blues debut just yet.