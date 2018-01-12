Jorginho waits for Man Utd offer

Napoli midfielder Jorginho will wait to “see what offers arrive” amid reports that Manchester United are looking to sign him.

Reports in the English press, such as The Mirror and The Sun, have identified Jorginho as the man to replace Michael Carrick in United’s midfield but his agent, Joao Santos, was coy on the links.

“Jorginho wants to play for the [Italy national team] and be there for the friendly against England. That is his objective, alongside winning with Napoli,” agent Joao Santos told Tuttomercatoweb.

“He is currently in Brazil and will return to Italy this weekend. When it comes to the January transfer window, we’re not talking about anything.

“In June, and this is true of all players, we’ll see what offers arrive. From February 1, it all begins again.”