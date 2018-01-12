Hazard: I’ll sign after Courtois does

Chelsea winger Eden Hazard says he will happily sign a new deal with the club, but wants teammate Thibaut Courtois to commit first.

The Blues will be eager to tie the Belgian duo down to new contracts, with Hazard having two years remaining on his deal while Courtois has just one year left.

One of Europe's best! Thanks to everyone who voted for @hazardeden10 in the UEFA Fans' #TeamOfTheYear. 👍 pic.twitter.com/0veHifgakG — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 11, 2018

Both have been linked with moves to Madrid, as reports continue to credit Real Madrid with an interest in Hazard, while Courtois has admitted he wants to return to the Spanish capital, where he previously played for Atletico.

“Yes,” Hazard told Mirror Football when asked if he will sign a new deal at Stamford Bridge. “I think Thibaut first. Then I will sign.”

Chelsea’s next match is a Premier League clash with Leicester City at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.