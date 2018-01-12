Gundogan heaps praise on Sane

Manchester City forward Leroy Sane can be one of the best, says his teammate and fellow Germany international Ilkay Gundogan.

The 22-year-old has six goals and nine assists from 20 Premier League appearances, and the former Borussia Dortmund midfielder has advised him to keep working on the basics.

“If he’s focused on doing the simple things as perfectly as possible, everything is reachable for him,” Gundogan said.

“He’s very good. I don’t think he’s at his best yet, which is a good thing. How he’s been playing now is interesting, assists and scoring goals.

“He’s really important for us, always doing the runs, so quick, so much pace. You can pass to him and be quite sure he’s going to reach the ball.

“His first touch is always something he can improve. How he keeps the ball from the opponent, with his back to the opponent, showing stability, being strong in one-on-ones.

“I don’t mean the offensive one-on-ones, trying to go to the opponents’ box, but playing the short, simple passes in midfield.

“In the last third, there’s so much potential in him. He has shown already he can score, assist, dribble – everything is there.”