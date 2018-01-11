Spurs will keep Kane and Alli this summer

Harry Kane and Dele Alli will still be at Tottenham next season after chairman Daniel Levy ruled out a summer sale of the club’s star duo.

The English internationals continue to attract interest from clubs across Europe after developing into two of the Premier League’s stand-out players under boss Mauricio Pochettino.

The likes of Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have both been linked with the pair, as Spurs attempt to tie them down to new contracts.

But Levy is adamant that the duo will not be allowed to leave White Hart Lane at the end of the season.

“I’m 100 per cent confident. Every single player that we want to keep, I can assure you will be playing for Tottenham Hotspur next season,” Levy told Sky Sports News.

As for Spurs bringing in reinforcements during the January transfer window, Levy appeared to play down the prospects of new recruits.

He added: “Mauricio’s strategy has always been that if an opportunity arises that he thinks can improve the squad then we will need to look at it, but January is always a very difficult window.”