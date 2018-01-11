Manchester United join Sanchez race

Manchester United have made their own bid for Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez as they look to hijack Manchester City’s plans to sign the striker, according to reports.

City boss Pep Guardiola has long been interested in the Chile international, and only narrowly missed out on signing him on the last transfer deadline day when a move fell through.

According to the Gaurdian, Sanchez has already agreed personal terms after they submitted an offer of around £20million to Arsenal earlier this week.

But the Gunners have yet to respond and now United have entered the race with a bid believed to be in the region of £25m.

The report also claims that Jose Mourinho is confident of acquiring Sanchez, as they have also offered Arsenal a potential swap for Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Former United great Gary Neville has previously urged Mourinho to sign Sanchez.

“United, from a general perspective, should always be challenging for the best players in the world and bringing them in,” he told Sky Sports News.

“Sanchez has been distracted at Arsenal for the last six months. His career at Arsenal, I couldn’t say a bad word about him until two or three months before the end of last season.

“Let’s see how he performs this season at Arsenal. Ultimately he is still building up his fitness, he’s still not in the team.”