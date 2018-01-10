Livermore escapes FA sanction after fan bust-up

The English Football Association have declined to take any action against West Bromwich Albion midfielder Jake Livermore after he confronted a West Ham United fan during his club’s 2-1 defeat earlier in January.

Livermore and the unnamed supporter were involved in a heated exchange when the fan is said to have made reference to the death of the player’s son in 2014.

The FA took into account the sensitivity of the insults hurled and decided that the 28 year old’s actions did not warrant an official sanction.

The association reminded the player of his responsibilities as a professional footballer with regard to entering the supporters’ area for his own safety, but did not pass comment or judgement on whether his reaction was justifiable.

West Ham said in a statement that the the fan in question had been identified and a life ban would be issued to the offender. The Enfield-born star suffered tragedy in ’14 when his new-born son passed away and he subsequently battled with a cocaine problem that reportedly he has since recovered from.