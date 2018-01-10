Firmino’s emotional message to Coutinho

Roberto Firmino has posted a heartbreaking message to Philippe Coutinho after losing his “brother” to Barcelona.

The Brazilian duo struck up a fast friendship during their time together at Anfield, and on Wednesday Firmino posted a message on social media acknowleding that Liverpool was “no longer the same” now that Coutinho was gone.

Coutinho completed a £142m move to the Catalan side on Monday, and it means he and Firmino will no longer be partners on and off the pitch in Liverpool.

The bond between the two Brazilians clearly wasn’t just for the cameras. Firmino made Coutinho his best man when he got married in Brazil last summer.

It seems that Firmino is struggling to accomodate to life without his good friend, if his last Instagram post is anything to go by.

“Liverpool is no longer the same without you my magical brother,” Firmino wrote.

“I wish you infinite success, that you enjoy life and realise all your dreams brother.

“God is always protecting you and your whole family. It was an honour to play with a magician like you.”