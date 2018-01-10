De Bruyne: Sanchez would improve City

Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne believes Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez would add something new to Pep Guardiola's unbeaten Premier League leaders.

Sanchez could join the Citizens in the current transfer period for a discounted price or for free at the end of the season, with his Arsenal contract expiring in six months.

De Bruyne has backed the Chile international to inject more quality into an already star-studded City side but admits he doesn't know if the deal will happen this month.

“A very good player,” the Belgian said of Sanchez, according to the Independent. “Obviously we will see what happens in this transfer period.

“We don't have to take care about that anyway. If a good player comes to us that is better, if he doesn't come we do it with the team we have. We are on a good period already, the whole season.

De Bruyne added: “Everybody is doing a good job. When he comes he will add something to the team.”