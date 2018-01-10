Barry: Relegation battle is new to me

West Brom midfielder Gareth Barry admits he may not have experience of fighting relegation but he remains determined to do whatever he can to help the club.

The Baggies have been drawn into the Premier League relegation battle after going a staggering 20 games without a win. Their last victory in the league was back in August when they edged out Burnley 1-0 at Turf Moor.

Since the win over the Clarets, West Brom have lost 10 and drawn 10 of their games and now sit in 19th position in the standings, four points below safety.

The 36-year-old Barry boasts an impressive wealth of Premier League experience, with 647 appearances, but has never found himself in a relegation dogfight.

"It’s on my mind the position we’re in and I’m doing what I can to help. Experience could be key,” he said, according to the Express & Star.

"It’s going to mean a lot (to get out of trouble). Like a few lads in the dressing room, I’ve got no experience being down in the relegation zone playing these games.

"They are big pressure games especially now. Next week is going to be a huge game in front of our home fans and for me," the former Everton midfielder added.

"For how much experience I’ve got, it’s something new for me so I’ve got to bring into the games what I know because it is just another game of football and try and get us over the line."