Stoke sign Bauer from Rubin Kazan

Troubled Premier League side Stoke City have reinforced their squad by signing right-back Moritz Bauer from Russian outfit Rubin Kazan.

The 25-year-old has penned a four-and-a-half year contract with the Potters after being snapped up for an undisclosed transfer fee.

The Austria international signed for Rubin Kazan from Swiss side Grasshoppers in July 2016 and has made 16 Premier Liga appearances for the team this season.

Stoke chief executive Tony Scholes said, according to Sky Sports: "Moritz is a player we have been trailing for some time and was someone Mark Hughes wanted to bring into the club.

"Moritz came over to England last week to undergo his medical and discuss terms and we have now been able to conclude his transfer.

"He's a very highly-regarded player who broke into the Austrian senior side last year and he adds to the defensive resources at our disposal."

Stoke sacked manager Mark Hughes last week after the club slipped into the relegation zone and were eliminated from the FA Cup by League Two side Coventry City.