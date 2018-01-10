A timeline of the Conte-Mourinho spat

Most football fans will have realised by now that there is no love lost between Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte.

The tension between the two over the past few seasons has been noticeable and developed slowly, but it has exploded into a full on war in the last few days with the duo exchanging insults and barbs almost daily in what has become the biggest managerial rivalry since the days of Arsene Wenger and Alex Ferguson.

Conte delivered the latest volley over the weekend, calling Mourinho a “little man”, while on Tuesday the Italian told reporters that he “will not forget” his feud with the Portuguese, although it should be considered a problem between the two men and not the clubs.

Nevertheless, reporters and fans alike will be waiting to see what Mourinho comes out with next time he speaks to the cameras.

With the two teams set meet in a crunch Premier League match on February 25, it seems like it won’t be long until the next instalment in their running battle.

FOX Sports Asia takes a look back at the history behind the duo’s titanic-sized spat.

October 2016 – Mourinho’s nightmare return to the Bridge

Chelsea thrashed United 4-0 on Mourinho’s return to Stamford Bridge and Conte was seen asking the crowd to raise the volume near the end of the game, much to Mourinho’s chagrin. Afterwards, Mourinho reportedly said: “You don’t celebrate like that at 4-0. You can do it at 1-0, otherwise it’s humiliating for us.”

March 2017 – ‘Kick Hazard’ tactics anger Conte

The Italian accused Mourinho of foul tactics and of trying to kick Eden Hazard out of the game after Ander Herrera was red carded for two fouls on the Belgian. “A tactic to play by going to kick an opponent? It’s not football for me,” said Conte afterwards.

April 2017 – Conte takes dig at United spending

The Chelsea manager took aim at the spending of both Manchester clubs as the Blues closed in on the title, pointing out that spending big was no guarantee of success. “This season it’s very important to understand that it’s not always who spends more money who wins,” he said. “This season isn’t the only season both Manchester clubs have spent a lot of money. Look at the past. It’s right for them to do this, to reinforce their teams, if they think this is the right way to win the title. (But) every single club decides their own strategy.’

July 2017 – Conte talks of “Mourinho season”

Following Chelsea’s Premier League success, Conte says he has warned his Chelsea players that he did not want a “Mourinho season,” a repeat of the spectacular collapse of the Champions during the 2015-16 season that led to the Portuguese’s sacking. “We know the difficulty of the next season and for sure we want to avoid the Mourinho season with Chelsea. Two years ago the team ended the league in 10th place and we want to try to avoid this.”

Asked about Conte’s “Mourinho season” jibe, the Portuguese aims a low blow at his rival over the remarkable transformation of his hairline – Conte has reportedly had a hair transplant. “I could answer in many different ways but I’m not going to lose my hair to speak about Antonio Conte,” he said.

October 2017 – Mourinho injury comments rile Conte

Mourinho angered Conte when he talked of rivals complaining about injuries. “Other managers, they cry, they cry, they cry when a player is injured,” he said. “If I want to moan and cry like the others, I can cry for the next five minutes. But I don’t.” An angry Conte responded: “I think he has to think about his team and start looking at himself, not others. I think that a lot of times Mourinho [likes] to see what happens at Chelsea. A lot of times, also last season.”

November 2017 – No handshake

Conte avoided a handshake after Chelsea beat United 1-0 at Stamford Bridge, causing Mourinho to comment: “You want me to go and chase him into the middle of the pitch? I was there. I shook hands with the people who were there. I did my duty.” Conte later told reporters: “It’s not important. It’s important to win the game. You have to have the respect on the pitch, not outside the pitch.”

January 2018 – Mourinho makes “clown” comment

Mourinho says he does not need to act like “a clown on the touchline” in comments perceived to be a dig at Conte. Responding, the Italian accuses the United boss of having amnesia, causing him to forget similar behaviour in his past.

Conte swings from the roof of the dugout. pic.twitter.com/447IFNenZB — £yram (@djedezy) March 18, 2017

Answering Conte’s comments, Mourinho says: “What has never happened to me and will never happen is to be suspended for match-fixing.” This refers to accusations that Conte failed to report match-fixing during his time in charge of Siena. He was subsequently banned for four months by Italian football authorities in 2012 while at Juventus. He was later cleared of any wrongdoing.

Conte did not like this, and responded by labelling Mourinho a “little man.” “In the past he [Mourinho] was a little man in many circumstances, he is a little man in the present and for sure he will be a little man in the future,” Conte said. “You know him very well. The level is very low.”

He then accused his rival of being a fake. “When he was in Italy he criticised [Claudio] Ranieri for his English,” Conte added. “Then when Ranieri was sacked [by Leicester City] he put on a shirt [with CR] Ranieri. This shows you are a fake.”

