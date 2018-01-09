Blues secure Christensen future

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen has been rewarded for his fine form this season with a new long-term contract tying him to the club until 2022.

The Denmark international was brought into Antonio Conte's squad for 2017/18 after impressing at Borussia Monchengladbach during a two-year loan spell.

Christensen has seized his chance in the first team after David Luiz fell out of favour with Conte in November, starting 13 Premier League games and looking assured at the back.

📝 Andreas Christensen has today signed a new four-and-a-half-year contract with the Blues! Full story 👉 https://t.co/0UT79M6P3b pic.twitter.com/tA7Wxeu38P — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 9, 2018

The Blues subsequently moved to secure the youngster's future by handing him a four-and-a-half year extension at Stamford Bridge.

"It feels really good to sign a new contract and I'm just happy to be committed to Chelsea for the future," the 21-year-old said.

"I've played a lot of games, I'm enjoying it at the club and everything is working well."