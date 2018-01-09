Iwobi to be fined for pre-FA Cup partying

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger says that Alex Iwobi can expect a fine for attending a party less than 48 hours before their FA Cup clash with Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

The 21-year-old winger played the entire game at the City Ground as the defending champions were knocked out of the competition at the first hurdle following a 4-2 defeat in the third round.

Iwobi had been pictured at a social gathering in London over the weekend, with reports claiming he been out until the early hours of Sunday morning.

Wenger, however, quashed the rumours by insisting that the matchday squad had been at a hotel on Saturday, although he labelled the Nigeria international's actions as 'unacceptable'.

"He will be fined," the Frenchman declared. "It was not the night before the game, it was 48 hours before the game.

"The night before the game we were in a hotel, but it's not acceptable, I will have to speak to him about that.

"First of all you have to be cautious with all the news coming out. When you read what is reported it is like he has taken drugs. I don't think he is involved in that at all.

"He has been out at a party, how long has he stayed? That is of course very important. After that, I will decide what happens.

"If your neighbour takes drugs what can you do about it? You are not responsible for the behaviour of your neighbour."