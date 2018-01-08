Saunders and Sherwood slam ‘disgraceful’ Berahino

Goalless Stoke City striker Saido Berahino has been slammed by former Premier League stars, Tim Sherwood and Dean Saunders, for his below-par displays for the club.

Since joining the Potters on 20 January 2017 from West Bromwich Albion, the 24-year-old has failed to register a goal and has been criticised for appearing to be out of shape and for not giving enough effort.

In Stoke’s 2-1 defeat to League Two outfit Coventry City in the FA Cup, he once again produced a limp performance, and the result saw manager Mark Hughes lose his job.

As such, Sherwood, who spent the majority of his playing career with Blackburn Rovers and Tottenham Hotspur, was scathing in his his assessment of Berahino.

He told BT: “Sport: ‘Disgraceful, by the way. Lack of effort, lack of movement, lack of application? In everything. He’s everything you don’t want when you’re a manager under pressure.”

Meanwhile, former Wales striker Saunders also didn’t hold back, saying: “I spoke to Berahino’s agent and I said ‘how is he?’ He said he’s not fit, he’s a stone overweight, he’s not been playing.

“He’s not been playing so he’s put weight on. I said he’s a professional footballer. The only thing you can control is your body weight.

“Surely you can get yourself fit. There’s six acres of training ground – go out there and get yourself fit, or give your wages back.”