Report: Griezmann increases United salary demand

Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann is said to be asking for as much as £400,000-a-week to join Manchester United.

With Barcelona also said to be chasing the France international, Griezmann is reported to have significantly upped his salary demands should be sign for Jose Mourinho’s team.

It is believed that United offered Griezmann a £290,000 per week pay package ahead of the current season.

With the January transfer window in full swing, there has once again been plenty of speculation around the striker’s future and according to a source from within Manchester United, the Frenchman would consider an Old Trafford move, if he gets what he wants.

“The goalposts have moved significantly since the first attempt to sign Griezmann,” the source told The Sun.

“The package offered last year which was agreed is now a lot less than what he wants next summer.

“It might be too much even for us to afford. The club is desperate to sign him but it is an awful lot of money.

“His people are making different demands which the club might be reluctant to give in to.”