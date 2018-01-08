Dean admits error that cost Arsenal

Premier League referees’ chief Mike Riley has revealed that Mike Dean admitted he made a mistake in awarding West Bromwich Albion a penalty in the 1-1 draw with Arsenal on 31 December.

Dean gave the spot-kick to the Baggies after Calum Chambers was struck on the hand although it appeared the decision was a poor one as the defender had his hands close to his body at the time.

From the spot kick West Brom equalised and it ultimately cost the Gunners two points. Manager Arsene Wenger was later given a touchline ban for his protestations, as the error led to further implications.

Nonetheless, Riley says that Dean has conceded that he had got it wrong and that Video Assistant Referee technology would help to cut out future mistakes.

“I know Mike would have overturned it. He messages people, and he’s a very honest guy, and he goes, ‘I got it wrong’. He knows he did.

“But immediately there is evidence from another camera angle which shows actually the opposite happened. That is the safety net of the VAR.

“I think Chambers would have been overturned. The question you ask is, is it an act of deliberate handball? And the reverse angle shows him trying to bring his arm out of the way of the ball, rather than the reverse.”

Monday’s FA Cup third-round clash between Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace will see VAR used for the first time in a competitive match in England.

The technology will also be in evidence in next month’s Carabao Cup final as well as both legs of the Chelsea v Arsenal semi-final in the same competition.