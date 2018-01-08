Pochettino backs Kane to be one-club player

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has backed striker Harry Kane to spend his entire career at the club, despite interest in his star’s services.

Kane bagged a brace in Sunday’s 3-0 FA Cup third-round win over AFC Wimbledon, with Jan Vertonghen completing the scoring. The pair of goals he scored now takes his tally for the season to 26 in 27 appearances in all competitions.

The 24-year-old has a contract with the Lilywhites that runs until 2022, however, it seems they would have to break the bank to keep him in London such is the level of his performances.

Nonetheless, Pochettino believes the forward can remain with Spurs until he hangs up his boots although winning trophies is important. He told reporters, “I told him only a few special players can spend all their career in one club.

“I think Harry is this type of a player who can stay all his career at Tottenham because he loves Tottenham and has always been at Tottenham, but in football you cannot be sure.

“We need to be clever how we manage him. The player needs to choose to stay here, you cannot force the player to stay here. Our job is to try to work together and try to achieve everything we want at the club.”