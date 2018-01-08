Is summer the perfect time for Son Heung-min to leave Spurs?

Son Heung-min is at the top of his game at the moment. Confidence is as high as his name in search engine rankings back in his native South Korea.

That was evident not just in the goal he scored for Tottenham Hotspur against West Ham at Wembley last week but the way he went over to the visiting fans with his finger to his lips. For a player known for his sunny disposition, it was a glimpse of what has always been there: a fierce competitive spirit and a will to win.

A sixth goal in the last nine games – not to mention the assists – equals fine form. He has earned points for his team and plaudits from the press and elsewhere. The recent rash of articles asking if he was the most under-rated player in the English Premier League have dried up as the goals and performances have continued to flow from the feet of the 25 year-old.

Son Heung-min has been directly involved in 12 goals in his last 9 home games for Spurs in all competitions (7 goals, 5 assists)#TOTWHU pic.twitter.com/hqZs1dEtnJ — Premier League (@premierleague) January 5, 2018

As the departure of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona from Liverpool spells the end of one Anglo-Spanish transfer saga, another maybe about to start and it may centre on whether Tottenham will have to sell star forward Harry Kane to Real Madrid or not. Kane is the most in-form striker in Europe at the moment and can’t stop scoring. Given reports that the hotshot is not among the very top earners in England and that the North Londoners are unlikely to win any silverware in the coming months, it could well be that Kane could be on his way at some point this year.

Of course, he may not be. Kane could well be very happy at Tottenham as the club prepares to move to its new 61,000 capacity stadium. Whatever happens, he must be the first name on the team-sheet. Son has been something of an understudy to the star man, filling the gap admirably when Kane has been injured. Regardless, while the Korean’s role in the team has been growing even with Kane fit, he could still play more. He appears about two-thirds of the time. Son is still a vital member of the squad but not quite the starting eleven.

With the attacking talents available to coach Mauricio Pochettino, that is perhaps understandable. A little rotation never hurt anyone and with the World Cup around the corner, fans back in South Korea won’t be too upset.

It's OFFICIAL! 🇰🇷😎☝️@SpursOfficial & @theKFA star Son Heung-min has been named the Best Footballer in Asia 2017‼️https://t.co/7MHV1puHHn — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) January 5, 2018

If Kane stays, perhaps Son should consider his options. Son has done very well at Tottenham but time is not on his side. At some point in the next three years or so – precise dates differ from individual to individual – he is going to have to return home to East Asia and perform his 21-month military service. There are hopes from the player’s camp that it will not happen with the biggest hope resting on South Korea winning the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia, as gold would give the winning squad exemption.

That can’t be relied upon and the time when the attacker has to cut his hair and report to one of the many military bases in the country is getting closer. Those from outside may not understand how a high-profile international sporting star can have his career seriously affected by such a requirement, inside there are millions of men who have gone through something similar and are unlikely to have much sympathy.

So if there is to be a move, it is better for Son for it to be sooner rather than later. But why move?

It is the chance to be the main man. At the moment, as well as the player has performed, there are still no guarantees he will start the next big game. He is no bit-part player but is not an automatic start in a major match. If he wants to become the go-to man in attack — as he is for South Korea – then leaving Spurs is an option, especially if Kane does not.

A familiar sight!

Spurs would be reluctant to sell but his value will decrease as the deadline to his tour of duty approaches. With his performances and current standing in the game, which may well increase after the Champions League and the World Cup this summer, he would have plenty of options in England as well as overseas. There would be plenty of big clubs looking to sign Son Heung-min.

2018 could well be the last chance to become an automatic starter at another Champions League club. If Kane goes then perhaps then Spurs would be the one but otherwise then maybe Son should consider his options.

The John Dykes Show every Monday, Wednesday & Friday @ 8:30 PM HKT