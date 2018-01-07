Mirallas completes Everton loan exit

Everton forward Kevin Mirallas has finalised a return to Olympiakos after joining the Greek club on loan until the end of the season.

Despite only signing a new three-year contract last summer, Mirallas has been limited to a bit-part role at Goodison Park this season.

Former Everton manager Ronald Koeman used the Belgian international sparingly and current boss Sam Allardyce hasn’t even included him in his Premier League squad since taking charge in November.

↩️ | Kevin Mirallas has rejoined Olympiakos on loan until the end of the season. More: https://t.co/t7ZmGA50x1 pic.twitter.com/2jVuv8ep9j — Everton (@Everton) January 7, 2018

Olympiakos have been interested in re-signing Mirallas for many months and have now finalised a deal to re-sign the 30-year-old.

Mirallas helped Olympiakos win the Greek league title in both 2011 and 2012 after netting 34 goals in 71 games for the club. He then joined Everton in a £6million switch.

West Ham had been keen to land Mirallas last summer, but were unable to agree a deal with Everton.