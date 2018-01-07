Klopp: There was no changing Coutinho’s mind

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool did everything in their power to try to persuade Philippe Coutinho to remain with the club.

The 25-year-old Brazilian midfielder reached an agreement with Barcelona for a reported £142 million transfer, subject to his passing a medical and agreeing personal terms.

Speaking in the wake of the news, the Reds manager said they tried to retain Coutinho's services but were always up against it, following three failed bids from Barcelona that ultimately prompted Coutinho to put in a transfer request.

Klopp told the club's official website: "It is no secret that Philippe has wanted this move to happen since July when Barcelona first made their interest known.

"Philippe was insistent with me, the owners and even his team-mates this was a move he was desperate to make happen.

"Despite that, we managed to keep the player here beyond the summer window, hoping that we would be able to persuade him to stay and be part of what we are looking to do.

"I can tell the Liverpool supporters that we, as a club, have done everything within our means to convince Philippe that remaining part of LFC was as attractive as moving to Spain, but he is 100 percent certain his future – and that of his family – belongs at Barcelona. It is his dream and I am now convinced there is nothing left at our disposal to change his mind.

"I have been here long enough now to know in the history of Liverpool, key players have left before – but the club always goes on. You cannot transfer the heart and soul of Liverpool Football Club, although I am sure there are many clubs who would like to buy it.

"I have so much belief in the talent we have here already and even more faith, together with our owners, that we will make continued investment into the playing squad, which will allow more growth and more improvement."