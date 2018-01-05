Wenger hit with three-match touchline ban

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been hit with a £40,000 fine and a three-match touchline ban after being charged with misconduct by the Football Association.

Wenger’s comments about the refereeing during the 1-1 draw at West Brom last weekend, where referee Mike Dean awarded the Baggies a late penalty for handball against Calum Chambers, that saw Jay Rodriguez earn a point for his side, were reviewed by the FA.

The Gunners boss was ultimately charged for what he said in the referees’ changing room after the game.

And an FA statement on Friday read: “Arsene Wenger will serve a touchline ban for Arsenal’s next three matches after he was charged with misconduct.

“It follows an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing today at which the Arsenal manager admitted that his language and behaviour in the match officials’ changing room after the West Brom game on Sunday was abusive, improper and questioned the integrity of the match referee. He was also fined £40,000.”

Wenger will miss the FA Cup clash with Nottingham Forest, the first leg of the League Cup semi-final against Chelsea and the league tie with Bournemouth.

Earlier this week, the Arsenal boss said he stood by his comments, and was surprised to have been called out for his comments towards Dean.

“I’ve nothing to add, I maintain what I said. We can spend all day talking about things that aren’t important, but we want to see big games, with important players and see them refereed by top professionals,” Wenger said.

“I try to serve this game with honestly and integrity. When I have something to say, I say it.

“I had a huge influence on them [referees] becoming professional, so that’s why I think I am allowed to be demanding.

“Imagine, I am 21 years in the game and what I’ve seen and heard in corridors – I’m surprised and shocked to be charged.”