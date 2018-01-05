Klopp’s Reds ignore Coutinho-to-Barca noise

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted that the seemingly inevitable transfer of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona is not a distraction.

The Reds are set to face derby rivals Everton in the FA Cup on Friday night amid reports that their No.10 will be the subject of a renewed bid from Barca.

"They are professional football players," Klopp said. "Sometimes they are in the middle of the story and sometimes they are sat next to the guy in the dressing room who is in the middle of the story.

"These young boys are used to this from a really early age and are used to ignoring things around them. If they are smart enough they ignore most of it.

"All the stories around are no problem. This story is not around since yesterday. It has been around since the summer and did you at any moment get the impression this team is distracted because of transfer rumours? No.

"We are focused on what we have an influence on. All the rest we have to ignore. It is clear there is a lot of excitement around."

Coutinho won’t feature against the Toffees at Anfield due to a thigh injury, as the Reds look to continue their 16-match unbeaten streak.