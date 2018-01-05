Pochettino still confident despite top four gap

Mauricio Pochettino insists he is not concerned by the four-point gap to the Champions League spots after Tottenham were held by West Ham.

Despite dominating the London derby with the Hammers, Spurs were unable to create sufficient clear-cut chances and were held to a 1-1 draw against the struggling visitors.

Spurs had won their previous three Premier League encounters after losing at Manchester City, but the draw leaves daylight between Pochettino’s men and the top four.

But the Spurs boss said: “I am happy with the performance and the effort, especially considering we were playing our second game in three days.

“I am pleased with all of the players and sometimes in football you just need some luck.

“It was similar to our game against Southampton except one ended 5-2 and one ended 1-1. This was the type of game where you give everything to win and you create and dominate, but sometimes it is just impossible to score.

“Sometimes in football you have one shot and you score — today we had 31 and we only scored one goal which was from distance. This is football.

“We need to accept the frustration and feel disappointed, but equally we need to feel happy with a point because we conceded a goal from the very first shot that they had.”

Son Heung-min’s stunning goal rescued a point for Spurs after Pedro Obiang’s equally eye-catching strike for the Hammers.

West Ham boss David Moyes said: “It was a great finish from Obiang, unexpected,. He struck it brilliantly well.

“We’re miles away from how I want us to play but we are doing some things right. We are defending well which gives us a chance against the top teams. I want the players to look up the table.”