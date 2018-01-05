Hughes confident in Stoke’s faith

Under-pressure Mark Hughes insists he has not looked for a vote of confidence from the Stoke City board.

Hughes’ position as Potters boss is in serious jeopardy after defeat to fellow strugglers Newcastle United sent them into the Premier League relegation zone.

Despite seven defeats from the last 10 games, the former Manchester United is expected to remain in charge for Saturday’s FA Cup clash against Coventry City.

But after meeting with Stoke chairman Peter Coates this week, Hughes rubbished suggestions that he sought assurances over his position.

Hughes said: “Why would I seek reassurance? I don’t need it. I did not attempt to ask about my future.

“I would be disappointed if they [the club’s owners] weren’t upfront and honest.

“That’s the type of people they are. It’s a difficult situation for everyone. They don’t want their team and appointments to fail.

“They back good people with ability and let them get on with the job. That’s what they have always done.”