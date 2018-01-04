Son stunner denies West Ham

Two stunning long-range strikes saw the London derby between Tottenham and West Ham finish 1-1 at Wembley.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side launched wave upon wave of attacks on the opposition goal, but the Irons just about executed their game-plan to perfection and took a surprise lead through Pedro Obiang.

However, Spurs responded 14 minutes later with another cracker, this time from Son Heung-Min, as they rescued a late point.

Sonny: "Honestly, if you score a fantastic goal it's not important. I'm really upset to not get three points tonight and I think everyone is upset because we deserved more than this."

The visitors were in defensive mode for the opening 45 minutes as they got pinned back by their London rivals, who enjoyed the lion’s share of possession.

David Moyes’ men survived a couple of early scares when Declan Rice cleared Harry Kane’s hooked cross from under his crossbar in the fourth minute, while Eric Dier couldn’t penetrate a packed six-yard box when Adrian spilled the ball from the resulting corner.

Kane drew a decent save out of Adrian with a curling effort from 19 yards out on the left in the 28th minute, while Son Heung-Min also tested the Spanish keeper moments later with an angled shot on the left. Cristian Eriksen then fired inches wide of the left post from 20 yards out after combining with Kane.

Arthur Masuaku switched off in the 34th minute to let in Serge Aurier on the right and he picked out Kane with a header across the box, but the Spurs hotshot took a heavy touch and the ball rolled past the left post.

The hosts almost broke the deadlock on the stroke of half-time when Eriksen’s deflected shot from 20 yards out was expertly tipped over the crossbar by Adrian, and Dele Alli headed the resulting corner well wide of the left post.

The pattern repeated itself in the second half as the Irons defended in numbers to try and repel their neighbours.

The frustration got to Kane in the 52nd minute as he lashed a speculative shot well over the target from 30 yards out, while Son’s effort was blocked by Angelo Ogbonna inside the six-yard box seven minutes later after the South Korean had been picked out by Alli’s cutback on the right.

Winston Reid was well placed to block Eriksen’s volley from inside the area on 61 minutes and Alli rose above his marker to head Ben Davies’ cross wide of the right post seconds later.

Eriksen was next to try his luck from outside the box on 66 minutes, but Adrian made a comfortable save before Kane saw his shot blocked by Pablo Zabaleta and Alli headed the rebound over.

The unthinkable happened on 70 minutes when Obiang collected the ball in the left channel and cut inside before unleashing a thunderbolt that flew into the top-left corner of the net from 25 yards out.

"I saw an opportunity and I took it. I was really lucky" – Pedro Obiang

In response, Kane forced Adrian into a couple of saves in the space of a minute, while the keeper made another routine stop from Eriksen’s first-time strike on 75 minutes.

Cheikhou Kouyate should have doubled West Ham’s lead two minutes later when he was picked out at the back post by Obiang, but he failed to make clean contact with his head and the chance went begging.

They were made to pay for that miss six minutes from time as Son let rip from 25 yards out to beat Adrian with a swerving strike inside his left post.

Hugo Lloris made his first save of the night two minutes later when substitute Andre Ayew danced his way past a couple of defenders to get off an angled shot that the French keeper deflected over with his leg to preserve a point.