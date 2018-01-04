Mourinho rubbishes United exit claims

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho insists he has no intention of walking out on the club and is hopeful of staying beyond his current contract.

The 54-year-old became the first manager to win silverware in his first season at Old Trafford, after guiding United to the EFL Cup and Europa League titles.

Mourinho’s side was expected to challenge for Premier League honours this term, but they find themselves a massive 15 points adrift of leaders Manchester City in second place after 22 games.

The Portuguese coach set the rumour mill spinning a few months back when he declared an admiration for French giants Paris Saint-Germain, while reports this week suggested he would not see out the final year of his deal with the Red Devils.

But Mourinho hit back at the claims, telling the press: “If you want to ask me directly if I see myself next season at Manchester United, then I say I see myself [here].

“As I said when I arrived, I am going to leave when the club wants me to leave because I have no intention to leave at all. My intention is to stay and to work and to improve and to bring the club to where the club belongs.

“And I want to stay. I do not see any reason not to stay. I still have a contract. In fact I am in the middle of my contract. I am not in the last couple of months. My desire is to stay until the owners and the board is happy with my work.

“I am in the middle of my contract. If I am going to sign a new one of course depends on the club but my commitment with the club is total and I want to stay.”

Asked whether he wanted to remain in charge for longer than his initial three-year agreement, Mourinho replied: “Yes, I see myself [here].

“It is just a question of [whether] the club, the owners, the board, Mr Woodward are happy with my contribution and they want me to stay beyond the end of this contract. But yes I want to stay.”

Commenting on the latest paper talk, he added: “The worst thing anyone can do to myself is not to say that I am a bad manager. It is not to say that I am underperforming. It is not to say that I made a mistake in this game or that game.

“The worst thing someone can do to me is to put one inch of doubt on my professionalism or in my dedication to my club, my job, my players and to every detail related to my job.”