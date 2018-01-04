Everton sign Besiktas’ Tosun for £27m

Sam Allardyce has revealed that Cenk Tosun could be in line to face Liverpool in Friday’s FA Cup clash.

Everton have agreed a deal to sign the Besiktas striker, subject to personal terms being finalised, in a reported £27m deal.

The 26-year-old Turkish international is a former Eintracht Frankfurt and Gaziantepspor forward and has won the Super Lig twice with Besiktas, in 2016 and 2017.

Speaking at his press conference, Allardyce said: “I think it is personal terms, [that] is the final stage. After some long negotiation, we have got to that stage now.

“That might happen before the cup. We might get him registered before the cup, if we are lucky.

“There is a medical and all sorts to go through, so that might be very tight.

“Securing the player is the most important thing, because it has been the club’s biggest area of concern.”

And on playing against Liverpool, Allardyce added: “Possibly. [It] depends on his overall fitness. We wouldn’t want to risk damaging him, in terms of he hasn’t trained for a few days. There’s lots of mental energy you burn waiting for the move you want. That assessment will come from the medical or fitness staff.”

He concluded: “Hopefully he will come to the club and show he is good value for money. If we get the transfer done and he is successful for us by scoring goals it will be an exceptionally good deal for us.

“We’ve searched high and low for a long time at the club before I arrived. This one was one we focused on as quickly as we can.

“We’re trying at the moment to cure one of the areas where we have a problem. It’s a huge pressure on the lad, I hope he can live with it, we all do. There’s no guarantee you can hit the ground running.”