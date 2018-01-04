Pochettino ponders Kane sale to Madrid

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has addressed the notion of selling star striker Harry Kane amid reported interest from Real Madrid.

After three prolific seasons with Spurs, the 24-year-old is now widely regarded as England’s top marksman, and could now be set to follow Luka Modric and Gareth Bale from north London to Spain’s capital.

“As Tottenham coach, I would say that if Madrid comes in with a bid, we don’t want to sell, because he will stay here and they will have to understand that,” Pochettino told El Chiringuito in December.

“If the player asks you to leave, as happened with Modric and Bale… We’ll see what happens. Today, that has not happened.

“I hope that Harry Kane can be here for many years and provide many goals, wins and a title. That is what we want.”

Kane has been the Premier League’s top scorer in the past two seasons and currently tops the charts with 18 goals as Spurs prepare to face West Ham on Thursday.