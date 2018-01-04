Conte bemoans Chelsea transfers

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte seemed pessimistic when asked about January signings after Wednesday’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal.

The Blues boss recently voiced his admiration for FC Bayern Munchen midfielder Arturo Vidal and Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez, hence whispers of impending bids for the Chilean duo.

But Conte did not seem hopeful of getting the players he wants, with his role as first-team coach separate from the machinations of player recruitment.

"I do not aim high with my requests, especially as in my history I've rarely been given the players I asked for," Conte said, via Sky Sport Italia.

"I always ended up at clubs who were running an austerity programme. I just try to do my work.

"If someone arrives, good, if they don't, then that's fine too. I have to continue my work, either way."