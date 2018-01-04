Conte blames Morata misses on bad luck

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte had to defend Alvaro Morata for his untaken chances in Wednesday's 2-2 draw with Arsenal.

The Spanish striker's goals have dried up in recent weeks after an impressive start to the season, and he missed a trio of openings at the Emirates Stadium.

"I think it's a pity because when you have a lot of chances to score, you must win the game," Conte told Sky Sports.

"Instead, we're talking about a good draw against a good team. He is not lucky in this period. He has to continue to work and improve.

"It's a pity because he had many chances to score but, at the same time, I'm very happy for his effort and commitment.

"We must be disappointed, me and the players. We had a good chance to win because we deserved to win.

"But this is football and we must accept the final result and continue to work really hard to try to score more.

"My disappointment is the same as my players. We win together, we draw together, we lose together. I repeat, it's a pity because we deserved to win the game."

The draw leaves the Blues third in the Premier League standings ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup clash with Norwich City at Carrow Road.