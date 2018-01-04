Preview: Tottenham v West Ham

Tottenham are back in the winning habit as they prepare to face strugglers West Ham in a London derby at Wembley on Thursday.

Spurs have won their last three matches on the trot after a dismaying 4-1 loss to runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City earlier in December.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side have now moved above north London rivals Arsenal into fifth spot, and can set their sights on the rest of the chasing pack, with second-placed Manchester United seven points ahead having played a game more.

The Hammers, meanwhile, have managed to move out of the drop zone with two wins in their last four outings, against Stoke and West Brom, but are barely keeping their heads above water with just one point between them and the bottom three.

However, the derby serves as a game in hand above the rest of the relegation strugglers, and victory would give David Moyes’ troops a bit of breathing room.

In team news, the hosts will check on midfielder Moussa Dembele, who missed the trip to Swansea after taking a knock in the 5-2 hammering of Southampton on Boxing Day.

Harry Kane only made the bench against the Swans due to illness, although he replaced goal-scorer Fernando Llorente in the second half and could return to lead the attack on Thursday.

Victor Wanyama made his comeback on Tuesday as a second-half substitute for Davinson Sanchez, but Pochettino won’t want to risk the Kenyan midfielder from the start just yet.

For the visitors, captain Mark Noble is pushing for a recall to the starting line-up after returning from injury against the Baggies with an run-out off the bench.

However, left-back Aaron Cresswell will be assessed after he picked up a knock in the 2-1 win over Albion last time out.