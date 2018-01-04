Wenger fumes at officials again after Chelsea penalty

Arsene Wenger has risked the wrath of the FA once again after he branded referee Anthony Taylor’s decision to award Chelsea a penalty “farcical” during their dramatic 2-2 draw at the Emirates on Wednesday.

His latest rant comes just a day after the Arsenal boss was charged with misconduct following comments made about referee Mike Dean after he awarded West Brom a controversial penalty at the Weekend.

Arsenal were leading 1-0 through Jack Wilshere’s strike when Eden Hazard went down in the box following minimal contact from Hector Bellerin. Taylor blew for a spot kick and Hazard stepped up to level the scores.

After Hazard's cross is blocked, he wins the resulting ball and is fouled by Bellerin for a penalty which he steps up to convert. 1-1. #CFC pic.twitter.com/UDXy0BuVFO — Chelsea GIFs (@ChelseaGIFs) January 3, 2018

Marcos Alonso then put Chelsea ahead only for Bellerin to score a last-gasp equaliser for the Gunners, although it was not enough to appease a clearly infuriated Wenger.

“We got again a farcical decision on a penalty but we knew that, as well, before,” Wenger said. “So we have to deal with that. It is very frustrating that we are still sixth. Our recent performances have been top-quality but you have to say we have not been gifted with luck.

“I will contest my charge 100%. You can listen to every interview I did [after West Brom] and I stick to everything I said without any problem. I am 35 years in football.

“I know what I say after the game. And I stand up for what I said, no problem,” he said.

Wenger then proceeded to talk about rivals Tottenham and their controversial first goal in the win at Swansea on Tuesday, which most observers believed should have been ruled out for offside.

“The referees get away with you, with the English press, always, no matter what they do,” Wenger added.

“You have watched the game last night. You couldn’t read a line about it today. So nothing will change. So we have to deal with that and to live with that.

“It was the Tottenham game against Swansea but nobody talks about it. So that means nothing will change.”

Despite Wenger’s certainty, opinion was divided over the decision.

Hazard’s dive for that penalty was as bad as the decision to give it. Still, Chelsea back in it now. — Garry Hayes (@garryhayes) January 3, 2018

Anthony Taylor is the referee who booked Fabregas at Southampton the other year, when he was blatantly brought down for a penalty. He genuinely is an embarrassment. — Kelvin Barker (@ChelseaKelv) January 3, 2018

I'm a Chelsea fan….it wasn't a penalty..that was way too soft — Del Bay (@bayour20) January 3, 2018

If Chelsea win this game I will be livid. No way is that ever a penalty. So unfair that Chelsea get back into the game like that. — 👑Mark (@TonyMxrtialFC) January 3, 2018

Don’t get the debate about Chelsea’s penalty. Bellerin kicked Hazard. Doesn’t matter how Hazard fell, that’s a penalty. All day. #AFCvCFC — Antony D'Angelo (@Antony_DAngelo) January 3, 2018

Dear @SkyFootball – I think there may be some confusion, so just to clarify: If a defending player kicks an attacking player’s foot in the penalty area, it’s a penalty. You’re welcome. Much love x — Kelvin Barker (@ChelseaKelv) January 3, 2018

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte sympathised with Wenger, but said managers must accept decisions even it they were against you.

“I must be honest, I didn’t see the penalty. We must have respect for the decisions of the referee.

“There’s frustration for coaches but we must accept the referee’s decisions.”

The John Dykes Show every Monday, Wednesday & Friday @ 8:30 PM HKT