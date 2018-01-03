Late Bellerin strike denies Chelsea derby win

Hector Bellerin rescued a dramatic derby point for Arsenal in a 2-2 draw with London rivals Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.

Arsenal 2 Chelsea 2

No goals in entertaining first half

Wilshere breaks deadlock with cracker

Hazard penalty restores parity

Alonso fires Blues ahead late on

Bellerin levels matters at the death

Match Summary

Antonio Conte’s side had the better chances on the night, but they went behind to Jack Wilshere’s first Premier League goal of the season in the second half, before Eden Hazard restored parity from the spot.

Marcos Alonso then struck in the closing stages to seemingly hand the Blues all three points, only to see Bellerin snatch a share of the derby spoils in stoppage time.

Full Report

The only thing missing in an action-packed first half was a goal as the two teams looked to attack at every opportunity.

The first chance came the way of the hosts on seven minutes, but there would be no repeat of the scenario against West Brom as Alexis Sanchez saw his free-kick deflected wide of the target off Gary Cahill.

Alvaro Morata should have opened the scoring at the other end seven minutes later when a long ball on the right from Victor Moses sent him clean through on goal, but the Spaniard fired wide of the right post from 14 yards out with just Petr Cech to beat.

A superb fingertip save from Thibaut Courtois denied Sanchez the opener on 17 minutes after his shot was pushed onto the left post and back off the right post before the Belgian keeper pounced on the ball.

Courtois was at his best again six minutes later as he dived to his right to keep out Alexandre Lacazette’s shot on the turn from Mesut Ozil’s square pass, while Cech pushed Tiemoue Bakayoko’s strike over the crossbar after the Frenchman was played in by Cesc Fabregas on 27 minutes.

Alonso wasted a free-kick from just outside the box that he curled over in the 38th minute, and the action quickly switched to the opposite end as Ozil flashed a shot narrowly past the right post from 20 yards out on the left.

The first half ended with Hazard cutting inside from the left and running across the 18-yard area before shaping to shoot, but instead he teed up Fabregas with a deft backheel, although the Spaniard failed to trouble Cech with a curler that flew over.

The visitors threatened early in the second half when Fabregas slipped in Hazard on the right five minutes in, but Cech saved the Belgian’s shot with his foot and then parried Alonso’s header wide of the right post from Bakayoko’s cross.

Courtois was called into action two minutes later as he blocked Lacazette’s shot at close range, after the Frenchman got a lucky break off Cahill from Sanchez’s attempted through-ball, but there was nothing he could do to prevent Wilshere from breaking the deadlock on 63 minutes.

The English midfielder latched onto Rob Holding’s pass inside the area on the left and hammered the ball in off the left post from 12 yards out.

Courtois had to be alert to tip Lacazette’s deflected shot past the near post on the right a minute later, and it proved a crucial save as the west Londoners equalised in the 67th minute.

Hazard’s initial shot from inside the area on the left was blocked and he was caught by Hector Bellerin in collecting the rebound, with referee Anthony Taylor pointing to the spot. The Blues star took the penalty himself and beat Cech to his right.

Morata squandered another golden opportunity three minutes later when he held off Calum Chambers to race onto Fabregas’ through-ball, but clipped his shot over from inside the box on the right.

N’Golo Kante was inches away from giving the Blues the lead on 73 minutes as his shot was deflected past the left post after Bakayoko teed him up on the edge of the box.

However, Alonso produced a clinical finish from Davide Zappacosta’s low cross on the right to slot past Cech from six yards out, although there was more drama to follow when Bellerin steered a half-volley into the left corner of the net from 18 yards out.

Morata failed to beat Cech again soon afterwards having been sent through on goal by Willian and Zappacosta struck the bar on the rebound from 20 yards out to bring an end to a fascinating game of football.