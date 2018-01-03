‘Livermore taunted over death of infant son’

West Brom say the reason Jake Livermore confronted a West Ham fan was because of a comment made about the death of his infant son.

The midfielder was involved in a heated exchange with a fan after he was substituted in the second half of his side’s 2-1 loss at London Stadium on Tuesday.

West Brom have offered their “total support” to the 28-year-old England international, who lost his newborn son Jake Junior in May 2014, and have sent their view of events to the Football Association.

Apparently a fan made a remark about Livermore’s child who passed away and that’s why he went into the crowd, if that’s true I hope @FA and @premierleague fully support him and ban the supporter for life. No place for scum like that in our game. Don’t blame him for reacting. — Matty (@matty19910) January 2, 2018

West Ham, meanwhile, have identified the supporter involved amid an ongoing investigation into the matter.

In a statement, West Brom said: “The club would like to think that all right-minded football supporters could understand this reaction which did not result in any physical exchanges before Jake was led away to our dressing room.

“Jake is an outstanding young individual who has the total support of everyone at the club and he has made it clear he considers this statement to be an end to an unhappy incident.

“Albion were very appreciative of the swift response by the officials of West Ham in dealing with this matter and are more than happy to leave any further action they deem appropriate in their hands.”

Livermore was also taunted about his use of cocaine during Tuesday’s match. He tested positive for the drug a few months after his son’s death.