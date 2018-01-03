Big Match Focus: Arsenal v Chelsea

Arsenal welcome Chelsea on Wednesday evening hoping for victory in the London derby to keep their top-four aspirations alive.

Premier League

3 January 2018

Kick-off 19:45 local time

Venue: Emirates Stadium

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Assistants: A. Nunn, L. Betts

Fourth official: C. Pawson

Head-to-head summary

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Arsenal 171 65 49 57

Chelsea 171 57 49 65

Previous encounter

Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal 17/09/2017 (Premier League)

Players to watch

While Alexis Sanchez is still an Arsenal player, whether the diminutive forward is settled or unsettled at the club – he remains a key threat in front of goal.

In the 1-1 draw with West Brom on Sunday, the Chile international was virtually anonymous for large spells but popped up late on to force a goal past a resolute Baggies defence.

With in-form playmaker Mesut Ozil a doubt, Gunners head coach Arsene Wenger may hand Sanchez a free-role in order to get something out of the London Derby.

For Chelsea, Brazil winger Willian produced a stunning performance in their 5-0 thrashing of Stoke City over the weekend.

His relentless direct running and work-rate on the flank was rewarded with a goal and an assist against the Potters and the display will make it hard for manager Antonio Conte to deny him a regular place in his starting XI.

With the home side expected to dominate possession, the 29-year-old Wiliian will be a key player on the counter-attacking threat if he’s afforded a run at the Emirates.

Team form and quotes

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger played down suggestions that the 1-1 draw with West Brom was a vital blow to their top-four chances.

The Frenchman claims his squad will be taking it one game at a time – without looking further ahead at what lost points might affect their overall campaign.

“In football, there’s only one thing and that’s the next game,” Wenger said.”We know that our home form will be absolutely vital and we just come home from West Brom frustrated because we lost two points.

“We know it puts us under even more pressure to deliver a big result tomorrow. The target in 2018 is to win every single game, and the next one is Chelsea.”

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte’s side five wins from six games have seen them move seven points ahead of Arsenal and overall the most likely to contest Manchester City for the title.

“We face five tough months because we have to fight for a place in the Champions League and it won’t be easy to reach this target.

“I think now [Manchester] City have created a big gap between them and the other teams, but at the same time we have to try to put everything into every game to try to get three points and put a bit of pressure on the teams above us.”

Team news

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil will face a late fitness test, while defender Laurent Koscielny is also a doubt.

Nacho Monreal is still absent with an ankle knock, while Olivier Giroud and Aaron Ramsey remain sidelined by hamstring injuries.

Chelsea have no fresh injury concerns but defender David Luiz is close to returning from a knee injury.