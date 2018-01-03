Double injury blow for Palace

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has revealed that Jason Puncheon and Scott Dann will miss the rest of the season with cruciate knee ligament injuries.

The Eagles will be without their captain and vice-captain after both were subbed off in their final match of the season, a 0-0 draw with Manchester City.

"It’s going to be hard for them to be ready for the start of next season…" https://t.co/088d1mTfxY — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) January 3, 2018

"It's very bad news," Hodgson told reporters after Tuesday's 2-1 win over Southampton.

"Both have cruciate knee ligament injuries – Dann has got a meniscus injury to his anterior cruciate and Jason has got a rupture in his posterior cruciate.

"Both will be seeing specialists and having operations when the swelling goes down, and we won't see anything of those players for the rest of our season.

"It's going to be hard for them to be ready for the start of next season because it's a serious injury."

Dann’s injury, in particular, could force Hodgson into a January purchase at centre-back, as Palace continue their battle against relegation in 2018.