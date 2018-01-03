Aguero hopes for City stay

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero insists that he would like to remain at the club until 2020, but says that it’s not up to him.

The Argentine has scored 13 goals in 17 Premier League matches this season, but the rise of Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus has somewhat overshadowed his role in Pep Guardiola’s side.

"I have until 2020, I think," Aguero said after scoring in Tuesday's 3-1 win over Watford.

"The truth is I hope to see out my contract and I'll try to do my best from here until the end of the season, and after that, we will see what happens. Obviously, my plan is not to change clubs.

"As always, as I said before, the club has the last word, they're the only ones who decide, because obviously, the club is the one who makes the decisions, they are the ones who say you have to go or have to stay, so I'll respect whatever they tell me."