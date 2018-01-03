Wenger rants at medieval EPL refs

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has aired his grievances about referees after picking up a ban for confronting Michael Dean in Sunday's 1-1 draw with West Brom.

Wenger was in trouble for "abusive and/or improper" behaviour after he "questioned the integrity of the match referee" in the 1-1 draw at the Hawthorns, but has now elaborated on his frustrations.

"Sometimes I say to the fourth official when the goalkeeper starts to waste time after five minutes, 'There are people who pay a lot of money to watch football. You are responsible to make sure football happens on the pitch'. They have to serve the game like we do. They have not to be the star," Wenger said.

"It's not [appropriate] anymore, in 2018, that the referee calls a player and speaks to him for half a minute or a minute.

"That is the 1950s, where the referee talks to the player and says, 'If you're not nice, I might punish you'. Come on, let's not waste time. That is not the rhythm of a modern society.

"People want crisp, sharp action and the referee has to make sure that happens. We don't live in the dark ages."

The introduction of Video Assistant Referees in European football, and their impending use in the Premier League is not necessarily the answer, Wenger warned, if the new technology is not used properly.

"It's inevitable because the referee can get help and become more efficient – and he can gain time, contrary to what people say," Wenger said.

"Of course, if we go the way where the referee walks down the side of the pitch and watches a screen, I say, 'Leave it at home'. That means, 'I just want to make every single decision. I want to be the boss'.

"That is not serious, and not the way we want to see the game going. If somebody upstairs quicker than he does tells him, 'Go, let it go', that's what we want.

"It's not that he walks down the side of the pitch and watches a screen, and the people in the stand freeze up there until he has made a decision. That's not what we want. If it's that, I personally am against it."

Arsenal are set to face Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.